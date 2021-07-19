Brokerages Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Target Price at $207.69

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $538,152.00. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Insiders sold 25,552 shares of company stock worth $5,332,207 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,946,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.83. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $134.72 and a fifty-two week high of $225.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.