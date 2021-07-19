Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin Sells 720 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.18, for a total transaction of $203,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Guillemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.36, for a total transaction of $184,579.20.

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00.

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $281.09. 88 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.73. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.00 and a 1-year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

