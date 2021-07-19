ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.00

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.80.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

