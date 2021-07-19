First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the June 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $54.21. 33,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,476. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51.

