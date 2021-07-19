Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Increases By 47.7%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE OIA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,533. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
