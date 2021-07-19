Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Increases By 47.7%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE OIA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,533. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0316 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.