Analysts Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT at $88.63

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 60,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.