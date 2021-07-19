Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has $34.37 Million Stock Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103,492 shares during the quarter. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI accounts for about 1.0% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 2.23% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $34,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOF remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,339. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

