Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,932,929 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,932,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,105,000. Howmet Aerospace makes up 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 89,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.