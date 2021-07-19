Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shot up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.52. 43,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,126,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $47,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $28,452,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

