Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $197.50

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197.50 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 199.50 ($2.61), with a volume of 110094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.74).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Virgin Wines UK in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £111.40 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.68.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

