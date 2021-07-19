Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.30

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 22295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.49.

ITR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$181.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.75.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

