VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 5.9%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.76. 105,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,367,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEON. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 1,331.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 11.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,019,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 106,618 shares in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

