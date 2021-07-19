Homeros Price Tops $0.0437 (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $22.48 million and $5.04 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Homeros has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.91 or 0.00775824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

