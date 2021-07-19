Duquesne Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Duquesne Family Office LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,124,379 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 5.2% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.42% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $201,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $31.91. 661,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,145,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

