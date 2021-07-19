Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.79. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

