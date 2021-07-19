New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 131.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.8% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $154,587,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 42.8% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

C traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $64.96. 1,724,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,307,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

