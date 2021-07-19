ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 596,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793,185. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

