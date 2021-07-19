Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 90,638 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 4,312.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,638 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.98% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBF traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $123.24. 2,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,242. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.49 and a 12 month high of $127.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

