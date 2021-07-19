174,565 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 174,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 4.5% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.40. 103,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,477. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

