Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 33.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRIM. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,875,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.77. 3,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

