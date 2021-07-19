Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 107,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rayonier Advanced Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 667,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 137,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,572 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $9,070,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 676,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,662 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $387.94 million, a P/E ratio of -153.46 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

