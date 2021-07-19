332,947 Shares in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 332,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,184,000. Cricut accounts for about 1.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cricut as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,139,063 shares of company stock valued at $36,633,485 and sold 138,301 shares valued at $7,927,620.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

