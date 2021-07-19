Short Interest in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Increases By 48.8%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $12,156,300.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 923,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,977,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,387,146 shares of company stock worth $75,391,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.77.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

