Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BOSSY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

