AirSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. AirSwap has a total market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013095 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00771349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About AirSwap

AST is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ASTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.