NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA remained flat at $$2.38 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,249. NuCana has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

