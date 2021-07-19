Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $58.79 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Steadfast Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496,827 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $58,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $11.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.98. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

