Steadfast Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Steadfast Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,374,413 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 2.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $206,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after buying an additional 1,063,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,765 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after buying an additional 625,737 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $4.84 on Monday, hitting $69.75. 23,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,707. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

