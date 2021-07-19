Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is Steadfast Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Steadfast Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,753,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 377,695 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 3.6% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 1.87% of Cheniere Energy worth $342,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $2.66 on Monday, reaching $80.90. 41,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,983. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

