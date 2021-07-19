New England Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $2.38 on Monday, reaching $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 56,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $113.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,432 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,464. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.