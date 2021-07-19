Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 614.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $80.59. 348,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,428. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.64. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $533,880.00. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,665 shares of company stock worth $2,672,670. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

