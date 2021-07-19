Solel Partners LP Purchases New Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 651,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,855,000. Travel + Leisure accounts for about 9.9% of Solel Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $5,707,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $2,497,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $6,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.65. 10,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.23 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

