Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 120,240 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. AGNC Investment makes up about 1.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $84,389,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after acquiring an additional 201,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $15.82. 297,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

