PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) EVP Sells $64,470.75 in Stock

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75.

PRAH remained flat at $$165.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.83. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 33.3% in the second quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 19.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $3,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after buying an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

