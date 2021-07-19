Enigma Price Down 37.4% Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00432583 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002737 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.35 or 0.01389322 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,777 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ENGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.