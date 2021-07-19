Omni (OMNI) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Omni has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00011655 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $7.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00368915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,240 coins and its circulating supply is 562,924 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

