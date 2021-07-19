215,737 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Mason Capital Management LLC

Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 215,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,119,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 6.9% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mason Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.94. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

