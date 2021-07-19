Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. Sells 429,272 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,958,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 429,272 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 21.7% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned 1.67% of Lowe’s Companies worth $2,274,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,130,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,207,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.14 on Monday, reaching $193.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.88 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

