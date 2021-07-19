Perritt Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.36. 77,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

