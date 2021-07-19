Wynnefield Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,584 shares during the period. Quest Resource accounts for about 3.5% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Quest Resource worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

QRHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

QRHC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $123.36 million, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 32,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $143,978.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

