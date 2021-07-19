Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Radiant Logistics comprises 1.7% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Radiant Logistics worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 452,202 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,359,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after buying an additional 168,580 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. 1,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.