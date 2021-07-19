Reviewing Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) & Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Sierra Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million 1.94 $11.81 million $1.28 13.91 Sierra Bancorp $136.39 million 2.74 $35.44 million $2.32 10.46

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Colony Bankcorp and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Colony Bankcorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.32%. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.56%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 16.46% 10.84% 0.87% Sierra Bancorp 27.55% 11.42% 1.20%

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Colony Bankcorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 22, 2021, the company operated 32 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

