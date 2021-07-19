Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Increases By 33.3%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

BCHEY remained flat at $$18.96 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18. Beach Energy has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

