AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Up 4.4% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) rose 4.4% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $109.07 and last traded at $107.11. Approximately 53,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 792,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.60.

The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.38.

In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,006,226.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,729,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.87. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

