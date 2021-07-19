Cormorant Asset Management LP Invests $19.10 Million in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,100,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.70% of Humanigen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Humanigen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,538,534.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,137,266 shares of company stock worth $39,146,667. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of HGEN stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.58. 9,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,796. The stock has a market cap of $979.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

