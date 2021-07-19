Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,594.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,247 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $806,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,062,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,896,000 after buying an additional 976,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.24. 67,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

