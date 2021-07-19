Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $9.02 Million Stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,315 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 4.02% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRMR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,993. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

