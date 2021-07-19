Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,080. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

DUK stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.32. 151,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,423. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.