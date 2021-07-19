Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,395 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.1% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.78. 439,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,397. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,151,558.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

