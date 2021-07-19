Marathon Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Party City Holdco accounts for about 0.8% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at about $26,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 827,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 767,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 118,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,479. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $11.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $890.38 million, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

